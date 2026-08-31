Detroit school district releasing students early Tuesday, Wednesday due to expected high temperatures

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced on Monday that it will release students three hours early on Sept. 1 and 2 due to high temperatures expected this week.

In a note posted on social media, the district said career technical education afternoon classes will be canceled on both days. The district says the early release "applies to students and school-based staff only."

The release does not apply to Central Office staff.

"Decisions regarding after-school activities, athletics, and other extracurricular programming will be made by individual schools. Families should contact their school directly for information about those programs," officials said.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a heat index near 100.