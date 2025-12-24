Metro Detroit road crews prepare for holiday travel and icy end-of-week conditions

Temperatures are supposed to drop on Friday, which means Detroit could see some icy and dangerous conditions on the road just as residents are heading back from holiday festivities.

"We're expecting nearly 4 million Michiganders will travel for the year-end holidays," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson with AAA of Michigan.

A lot of that travel will happen on Dec. 26 with an added snarl of winter weather in the forecast.

"We are bracing for that winter weather and are ready for the influx of calls that we expect to get. Particularly in winter weather, we get a high level of service calls for things like extrications, dead batteries and flat tires," said Woodland.

Scott Cabauatan with the Wayne County Department of Public Services said his crews are already mobilizing to stay ahead of the forecasted ice.

"It's going to be a dry event. So this gives us the opportunity to do some pre-treatment of the roads before that ice hits us. That will give us a kind of a jump start on the storm," said Cabauatan.

As we weather this ice event, Cabauatan's crews will run more than 100 routes in Wayne County, collaborate with other counties and put down salt and brine to hopefully keep the roadways clear.

"We continuously treat them throughout the throughout the weather event and once it's over, then do any necessary cleanup and hopefully go home, and everybody's safe and sound," said Cabauatan.

Cabauatan and Woodland each advised people to avoid driving when the weather is bad.

"Enjoy the family and, um, you know, stay where you're at," Cabauatan said.