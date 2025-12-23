Christmas commute in Michigan is clear at the front but icy by Friday

Our holiday week in Michigan has more warm days than not, and that does help and hinder our travel.

Around the state, our mild air will continue through the Christmas holiday.

Cloud cover will also be dominant, but no precipitation issues are expected through the end of Christmas Day. That will change on Friday.

A winter system arrives on Friday in the early morning hours, and for the moment, it looks to bring some travel concerns with it. Our primary concern is for sleet and freezing rain, which would make driving in the morning and noon hours slick.

It is far too early for the amounts of precipitation you will see. Freezing precipitation depends greatly on the difference of a degree or two.

As long as our conditions continue to hold, then we plan to travel on Friday afternoon instead of morning while the roads remain icy.

The NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on the latest information as we get closer.