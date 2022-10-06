Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Lapeer County

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Highly pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in a backyard poultry flock from Lapeer County.

This comes after an investigation from The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. It's the first-ever detection in the county.

Right now, the premises is under quarantine and the birds will be depopulated to prevent disease spread. That flock contained nearly 100 birds.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with this avian influenza detection remains low. But state veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland is warning to prevent more cases of HPAI, domestic birds must be protected from intermingling with wild birds.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads in various ways. Either from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and by clothing and shoes of caretakers.

If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 during daytime hours or call 517-373-0440 after hours.