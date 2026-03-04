Iconic Highlands Detroit embraces final months until RenCen constructions takes off

Highlands Detroit has some of the best views in the city, and while the historic Renaissance Center will soon undergo a major redevelopment plan, the restaurant is taking its final lap.

"Our goal is to come back, let the redevelopment happen, and come back stronger than ever," said Highlands Detroit owner and executive chef Shawn McClain.

Highlands Detroit sits on the 71st and 72nd floors atop the RenCen. As you rise to the top level, you're invited into a view unlike any other.

The restaurant opened in late 2019. But according to owner McClain, just 90 days later, the restaurant faced its first setback with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the biggest one was the building," McClain said. "Obviously, going from 13,000 a day to a few hundred people. You can imagine the dramatic impact that had."

Now the restaurant faces another setback with the redevelopment of the RenCen. The famed building will undergo a $1 billion revamp into a mixed-use facility.

"It's bittersweet for sure; excited about the future, obviously, five years old, it feels like we're just getting started," McClain said.

McClain owns other restaurants in cities like Las Vegas. His wife is local to the area, so the couple decided to call Metro Detroit home.

"When I met Holly, she was from Downriver, and it made sense. We were ready to raise a family," McClain said.

Construction on the RenCen, reportedly, will begin after the NCAA Final Four in 2027.

"Once you get to major construction, for safety and really just expediting the development. I think it was important for everyone to step aside and let the work get done," McClain said.

With a dedicated staff, McClain hopes to enjoy this final lap. But he's also looking forward to his future in the city, ideally in the newly revamped building.

McClain says it's business as usual until May 2027. His business already has weddings and private events booked until then.