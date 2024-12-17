Highland Park inmate charged with assaulting officer in attempt to escape jail

(CBS DETROIT) — A Highland Park inmate accused of assaulting an officer in an attempt to escape jail is facing a slew of charges.

David Johnathan Soward, 29, of Highland Park, is charged with escape from jail through violence, disarming a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer — causing injury, possession of a Taser, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Soward is accused of assaulting an officer on the evening of Dec. 12 while he was being taken from his cell. Officials say Soward grabbed a Taser from an officer and attempted to deploy it towards the officer. The Taser reportedly hit the officer in the leg but did not harm them.

After striking the officer in the leg with the Taser, Soward allegedly refused to surrender to other officers and pointed the Taser at another inmate. Officers were eventually able to enter the jail area, deploy their Tasers and arrest Soward, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Soward was arraigned Monday and issued a $50,000 bond. He's due back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 23.