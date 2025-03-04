Highland Park issues boil water advisory in response to low water pressure

A "boil water advisory" has been issued until further notice for the City of Highland Park in Wayne County, Michigan, in response to very low water pressure in the community.

Highland Park officials posted the notice on the city's website Tuesday afternoon. About 9,000 people live in the community.

A water main break has been reported, during a time when new meter installations also are taking place.

This is just one of a number of city water woes that have affected southeast Michigan communities in recent weeks. The village of Dundee in Monroe County issued a boil water advisory Monday because of a break on a major main line. Other communities were telling residents to flush water lines before use because of emergency repairs that were needed elsewhere.

A boil water advisory calls for boiled or bottled water to be used in lieu of water directly from the tap for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food. The boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Bring all the water needed for use to a boil, let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before using.