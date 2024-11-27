Watch CBS News
The Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff spot this week. Here are the 6 ways it could happen.

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Fresh off their ninth straight win and with their annual Thanksgiving game on tap, the Detroit Lions can clinch their second consecutive playoff bid this week but will need a little help to do so. 

Detroit has won 10 of its first 11 games, including a 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend for its sixth straight road win. The Lions (10-1) host the Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Ford Field. It's Detroit's 85th Thanksgiving Day game. 

Detroit Lions playoff-berth scenarios

Here are the six scenarios where the Lions clinch a playoff spot this weekend, according to the NFL. 

  1. Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss or tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss or tie 
  2. Detroit win + San Fransico loss or tie + Arizona loss + Seattle tie + Tampa Bay loss or tie 
  3. Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss or tie + Seattle loss + Washington loss or tie + Atlanta loss 
  4. Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss or tie + Seattle loss + Washington loss + Atlanta tie 
  5. Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss + Seattle tie + Washington loss or tie + Atlanta loss 
  6. Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss + Seattle tie + Washington loss + Atlanta tie 

In addition to the Lions, the Buffalo Bills (9-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) can also clinch playoff bids this weekend. 

Believe it or not, the Bills can already win the AFC East this weekend with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and a Miami Dolphins loss on Thanksgiving night. 

The Chiefs can secure a playoff berth with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday and a Miami loss on Thanksgiving or with a win on Friday and a loss by the Denver Broncos on Monday. 

The Lions lead the Vikings (9-2) by one game in a tight NFC North race and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Green Bay Packers sit at 8-3, while the Bears have dropped five straight to fall to 4-7. 

You can watch Thursday's Lions-Bears game only on CBS Detroit at 12:30 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 11 a.m. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

