The Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff spot this week. Here are the 6 ways it could happen.

(CBS DETROIT) — Fresh off their ninth straight win and with their annual Thanksgiving game on tap, the Detroit Lions can clinch their second consecutive playoff bid this week but will need a little help to do so.

Detroit has won 10 of its first 11 games, including a 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend for its sixth straight road win. The Lions (10-1) host the Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Ford Field. It's Detroit's 85th Thanksgiving Day game.

Detroit Lions playoff-berth scenarios

Here are the six scenarios where the Lions clinch a playoff spot this weekend, according to the NFL.

Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss or tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss or tie Detroit win + San Fransico loss or tie + Arizona loss + Seattle tie + Tampa Bay loss or tie Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss or tie + Seattle loss + Washington loss or tie + Atlanta loss Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss or tie + Seattle loss + Washington loss + Atlanta tie Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss + Seattle tie + Washington loss or tie + Atlanta loss Detroit win + San Francisco loss or tie + Arizona loss + Seattle tie + Washington loss + Atlanta tie

In addition to the Lions, the Buffalo Bills (9-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) can also clinch playoff bids this weekend.

Believe it or not, the Bills can already win the AFC East this weekend with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and a Miami Dolphins loss on Thanksgiving night.

The Chiefs can secure a playoff berth with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday and a Miami loss on Thanksgiving or with a win on Friday and a loss by the Denver Broncos on Monday.

The Lions lead the Vikings (9-2) by one game in a tight NFC North race and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Green Bay Packers sit at 8-3, while the Bears have dropped five straight to fall to 4-7.

You can watch Thursday's Lions-Bears game only on CBS Detroit at 12:30 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 11 a.m.