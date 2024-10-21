Health care union votes to authorize strike at Michigan Medicine

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals union voted to authorize a strike at Michigan Medicine after failing to reach a bargaining agreement.

The union says 97% of its members voted in favor of the authorization and claimed that Michigan Medicine delayed responding to a counteroffer submitted in July. Union members said they have been bargaining their first contract with the medical center since February.

"We are just asking for basic respect as longtime employees," union president Penni Toney said in a statement. "Michigan Medicine management must recognize that they are only able to boast about the hospital's world-class care because of the folks working tirelessly for their patients. It's time for management to recognize that we can no longer be treated as lesser than and come to us with a real proposal."

The union, which formed in the past two years, represents 4,500 workers in six units -- rehab, behavioral health, lab, medical assistants, hospital services and advanced diagnostic and procedures technologists.

The vote comes a week after the Service Employees International Union Health Care Michigan reached a tentative agreement with the University of Michigan Health, avoiding a work stoppage. Workers previously sent a strike notice to the hospital administration and management.

The union will hold a ratification vote in the coming weeks.