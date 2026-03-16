Hazel Park school board considering buying out superintendent's contract, staff say

Staff members and teachers with Hazel Park Schools say the school board is considering buying out the superintendent's contract, which could potentially cost the district about $1 million.

A group of employees from Hazel Park Schools met at a coffee shop to discuss the potential fallout of a buyout.

"You're going to tell these hard-working people who come in and make sure our buildings are beautiful and serve our students every day, that we don't have the money to give you, but we do have money to buy out a superintendent. Give it to all. Don't give it to one," said Kendal Smith, principal of Hazel Park Advantage Alternative School.

They say not only would union members not get a raise, but it would also take away funds from resources and programs for students.

"We need to make sure that students have everything they need. Staff has everything they need to do the job, and this is not something that I see will be helping our students or helping teachers," said Markeata Lee, a science teacher at Hazel Park Advantage.

For more than 10 years, Amy Wilcox has been the superintendent for Hazel Park Schools.

Teachers and staff say she's a solid leader, well-liked, and very involved in the district.

"I liked Dr. Wilcox. She's at everything, no matter what activity you go to. And I don't see any board members there, and I don't think that I've ever seen another superintendent come to things the way she does," said Andrea Clayton, a paraprofessional at Jardon Vocational School.

Staff and teachers say that last year, Wilcox was placed on paid administrative leave during which there was a four-month-long investigation into misconduct allegations.

No evidence of wrongdoing was found, and Wilcox returned to work, according to staff.

"If there was a problem or there was, you know, something that needed to be remedied, I would be supportive. But that lack of transparency leads me to think it is personal," said Corri Nastasi, principal of Webb Elementary School.

Staff members point to a contentious relationship between Wilcox and school board president Beverly Hinton.

"It's her goal to get rid of Dr. Wilcox at our expense. There's no reason, she did her investigation, she found nothing, and yet she's still not letting up," said Joan Rybinski, president of the Hazel Park Paraprofessional Union.

CBS News Detroit reached out to school board members, including the school board president, ahead of Monday night's meeting for comment.

The school board meeting is planned for 6 p.m. on Monday.