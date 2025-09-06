Man accused of killing his sister, nephew in Hazel Park appears in court; family members stunned at case

Family of murdered Hazel Park mother and her son speak out

The Hill family watched in shock as Ladamien Hill had his first court appearance on Friday. He is accused of murdering his sister and nephew on Labor Day in their Hazel Park, Michigan, home.

"Fuc**** coward, you should've killed yourself," one family member yelled as Hill, 43, walked out of the court.

The Redford, Michigan, man faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his sister, Linda Hill, and his 12-year-old nephew, Kardi Jackson.

"You never get over it. But you learn to deal with it. My prayers go out to my family," Dwight Hill said.

Dwight Hill is the uncle of Linda and Ladamien Hill.

Family members say they're shocked by the case.

"It's a possibility that he was on some type of drugs because it's hard to fathom. He would hug his sister," Dwight Hill said.

Police say that on the day of the murder, after authorities left, family members told them Ladamien Hill arrived at the home and asked for forgiveness. He then went and laid naked in his sister's bed.

"Prior to this, the family had been trying to reach Ladamien, with negative results," Detectives said in court.

Ladamien HIll has a criminal history dating back to 2004.

"Whatever weapon was used, he got it out of the house," Tina Hill told CBS News Detroit.

Tina Hill is the mother of Linda and Ladamien Hill.

Family members told police one day after the incident that Ladamien Hill was at a home in Pontiac, Michigan. Police said he had been plotting to go on the run.

Detectives in court elaborated on what they found in the Pontiac home, saying, "We located journal notes in his room that appeared to be a list of items he was trying to gather in order to flee, including a passport, guns."

Police say inside the Pontiac home, they found blood-stained clothes. The judge in court on Friday denied bail for Ladamien Hill, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

While the family deals with the loss of two of their loved ones, they're thankful for the support of the community.

"I told my sister, because she lost three. Because one [Ladamien Hill], she will probably more than likely never see again. So it's gonna be hard, but as I told in the courtroom, this too shall pass," Dwight Hill explained.

If convicted, Ladamien Hill faces up to life in prison. He's due back in court on Sept. 16.