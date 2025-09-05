Watch CBS News
Redford man charged with murder of sister, nephew

Paula Wethington
A Redford man is formally facing charges in murder of his sister and nephew, having been in custody since the day after the double slaying in Hazel Park, police report. 

The man had been in custody at Hazel Park Police Department while detectives worked with the Oakland County Prosecutor's office on the case.  

Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel said Friday morning that the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized two counts of murder to be filed against Ladamien Keith Hill, 43, of Redford, in the case. He was identified as a brother of Linda Hill, 41, and uncle to her son, Kardi Jackson, 12, of Hazel Park. 

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon in 43rd District Court in Hazel Park, Hamel said. 

Linda Hill and her son Kardi were found dead at their Berdeno Avenue home Monday afternoon. Kardi was a student at Hazel Park Schools. A balloon release and community vigil in their memory took place Wednesday evening

The above video aired on Sept. 3.

