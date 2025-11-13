Harper Woods vs. Divine Child football game relocated after shooting

High school football fans will have a change of plans this weekend, as the regional final game between Harper Woods and Divine Child has been relocated after a teen was shot last week during a game at Harper Woods High School.

Last Friday night, a 17-year-old was hit by a stray bullet after a fight reportedly broke out in the stands during the school's playoff game against Chandler Park Academy. The 11-0 Harper Woods Pioneers won the game, but advancing in the playoffs meant many were concerned for the security of fans of what would be their next home game.

Both Harper Woods and Divine Child, and the Michigan High School Athletic Association decided that the upcoming matchup on Saturday would be moved to John Glenn High School in Westland.

"It was the nearest school to reach out and say it would be open to hosting the game as concerns arose concerning the incident during Harper Woods' game over the weekend," said an MHSAA spokesperson.

The neutral site of the game is over 30 miles away from Harper Woods High School and seven miles from Divine Child in Dearborn. The move has created a war of words in the comments section of multiple social media pages online.

One Individual said, "Does moving the game to Westland really address the safety concerns? Safety measures should be implemented regardless of location. If the Harper Woods venue is too small that's a separate issue. The game should ideally stay close to Harper Woods."

Divine Child High School released a statement saying, "John Glenn High School was the nearest school to both DC and Harper Woods, offered by MHSAA to host and could accommodate more than 2,600 spectators, with a safe environment for both communities."

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 15.