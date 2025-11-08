Teen injured in shooting at Harper Woods High School during football game

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the parking lot of Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods, Michigan, during a football game on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. during the fourth quarter of the school's playoff game against Chandler Park Academy. According to police, a large fight took place in the parking lot, and the teen was shot in his left hip. Michigan State Police said troopers at the game heard a single gunshot.

The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials haven't disclosed whether an arrest has been made in the shooting, which is still under investigation.

Troopers worked with the Harper Woods Police Department and law enforcement from Grosse Pointe and St. Clair Shores to secure the scene.