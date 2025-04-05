Detroit "Hands Off" rally draws thousands protesting Trump administration

Hundreds of thousands of activists gathered in cities across the Country on Saturday to protest the Trump administration in what has been the largest demonstration against the president since he retook office.

Thousands of people from across Metro Detroit joined in a loud "Hands Off" protest — one of over 1,400 planned in all 50 states against President Trump and Elon Musk.

Chants were heard all afternoon in Midtown Detroit as protestors gathered at the Detroit Institute of Arts, where protestors marched down Woodward Avenue towards Little Caesars Arena and back, with many holding signs and chanting that Trump has got to go.

"This is the only way we can get their attention is to stand up and voice our opinion," Allen Holt said.

Organizers of Detroit's rally say the demonstration is in response to what they call a "hostile takeover" and attack on American rights and freedoms, and alongside Americans across the country, they are marching, rallying and protesting to demand a stop to the chaos.

Yvonne Jones listed three reasons why she was protesting.

"The cutting of the schools, the attack on our federal government workers, the attacks going for our social security," Jones said.

Another demonstrator, Carol Poulos, voiced a different concern.

"It just seems like there's no checks and balances happening at this point in the country," Poulos said.

Many were holding signs of their disapproval of recent moves out of Washington, D.C., including Mr. Trump's expansive tariffs.

"Tariffs are just going to raise prices for everybody; that's all tariffs will do," protestor Donna Stern said.

There were more than 50 "Hands Off" protests across Michigan on Saturday in cities like Lansing, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Sault Ste. Marie, Ann Arbor and Marquette.