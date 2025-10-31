Hamtramck mayoral election live results for 2025 race

Following months of controversy in Hamtramck, including the departures of the police chief and city manager, Adam Alharbi, Lynn Blasey and Muhith Mahmood are vying for the next mayor in the November 2025 election.

The winner will replace Mayor Amer Ghalib, who President Trump nominated for ambassador to Kuwait.

Alharbi was a frontrunner in the August primary election, followed by Mahmood, who currently serves on the city council. The winner of the November election will be leading a city that has been in the spotlight in recent months.

In May, former City Manager Max Garbarino placed then-Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri on suspension following allegations of misconduct. Garbarino was eventually placed on leave as well, and the city hired the Detroit-based Miller Johnson firm to conduct an investigation.

In August, the council voted to terminate Garbarino, Police Officer David Adamczyk and Altaheri. However, Altaheri's attorney told CBS News Detroit last week that Altaheri resigned as part of an agreement with the city.

The city faced more controversy when Councilmembers Mohammed Hassan and Muhtasin Sadman were accused of election fraud in the August 2023 primary election. Both men were charged. However, charges against Sadman were later dismissed.

Hamtramck mayoral election results

Click here to view the election results for the Hamtramck mayoral race.

The Candidates

Alharb worked as an engineer for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs before joining the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to his campaign website. After moving back to Hamtramck in 2013, he has served on the Hamtramck Zoning Board and the Hamtramck Downtown Development Authority. He also serves as vice president of the Yemeni American Leadership Association.

Blasey, who enters the mayoral race as a write-in candidate, serves as the community arts partnerships co-director for the College of Creative Services, according to her LinkedIn profile. The longtime Hamtramck resident is known for cleaning up the city streets in a squirrel costume. Blasey told CBS News Detroit the initiative aims to inspire the youth to keep the community clean.

Mahmood was elected to the city council in 2021. Mahmood and Councilman Abu Musa were under a microscope this year after it was reported that they did not live within city limits. In an April 25 council meeting, Mahmood and Musa argued that they do have second homes in other communities, but they live in Hamtramck. That night, the city council voted against removing either member, saying there wasn't enough evidence to take action.

Musa was named mayor pro tem in September.

Key Issues

Each candidate said bringing unity to the city is one of their focuses.

Other key issues for Alharbi include fixing the roads, lowering water bills and maintaining clean parks and safe neighborhoods. He also wants to support local businesses and celebrate cultural diversity, such as creating a new Yemen Town, according to his website.

Balsey is focused on managing the city's budget, improving the communication between the council and residents and promoting city cleanup and art.

Key issues Mahmood is focused on include community policing, improving the roads, promoting affordable housing, investing in education, creating job opportunities and providing quality healthcare and social services for seniors.