Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib tapped for U.S. ambassador of Kuwait

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib is set to become the U.S. ambassador of Kuwait, President Donald Trump announced Friday night.

"As the mayor of the City of Hamtramck, Michigan, Amer worked hard to help us secure a historic victory in Michigan," Trump said in a post on the platform Truth Social.

Ghalib has not issued an official statement on the new appointment

Ghalib, who was born in Yemen, was elected in 2021, becoming the first Arab American and Muslim mayor of Hamtramck. At the same time, the city swore in its first all-Muslim city council since its incorporation.

During the 2024 election, Ghalib endorsed Mr. Trump and campaigned alongside him, including speaking at a rally the day before the election. Ghalib also welcomed Mr. Trump as he visited a campaign office in Hamtramck.

"His visit today is to show respect and appreciation to our community," said Ghalib at the time.

Less than a month ago, Ghalib announced on social media that he was seeking a second term.

"I'll continue to serve my city and my community with sincerity, commitment, and integrity, through this position and through other potential prestigious future positions," Ghalib wrote on Facebook.

In December 2023, the council approved a resolution to rename one of the city's streets to Palestine Avenue in support of Palestinians amid the war in Gaza. During the council meeting, Ghalib said the name change is a "symbolic thing that is going to be done by the city of Hamtramck." Ghalib said he also feared not approving the resolution after it went public would be "disastrous."

"I know it's not going to change anything, but it's showing what Hamtramck stands for and what the community here stands for," Ghalib said.