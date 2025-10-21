Four election-related felony charges dropped against Hamtramck city councilman

Four felony charges involving election law violations that were pending against a city councilman from Hamtramck, Michigan, were dismissed Monday.

This was part of a case filed in August against Muhtasin Sadman, 26, one of the two council members facing charges including election fraud in connection with the 2023 elections. State prosecutors had accused six people of working together on a series of absentee ballots that were signed by voters, but other people filled out the candidate section.

The four felony charges were dismissed without prejudice, according to court records. That notation means they can be refiled at a later time. The dismissed charges were election law-forging a signature on an absentee ballot application, election law-forgery and two counts of election law-unqualified elector attempting to vote.

Sadman still faces a misdemeanor charge in 31st District Court in Hamtramck of making a false statement on an absentee ballot application, court records show. A pretrial on that charge is set for November 6.

The Michigan Attorney General's office began its investigation in April, and Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Yorkey later was named the special prosecutor on the case.