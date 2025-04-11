Hamtramck fire chief highlights importance of manpower

A local fire chief in Metro Detroit is highlighting his team's manpower and why it's crucial to have enough staffing when called to a scene.

"Fortunately, that day, we had nine men on duty, which is kind of a rarity for us," said Hamtramck Fire Chief Matthew Wyszczelski.

On Wednesday, April 9, crews were called to a house fire on Florian Street in Hamtramck, Michigan. Flames were put out within minutes, and everyone escaped safely.

Wyszczelski says he owes the quick response to a boost in manpower on shift that day.

"With the nine men on duty, it allowed us to perform a lot of functions very fast and with that increased manpower allowed for a very successful mitigation of that fire," Wyszczelski said.

Because of a tight city budget, the Hamtramck Fire Department typically has six firefighters on duty daily which is not unusual.

"If I had my way I'd fill this place to the rafters. I'd say twelve people a day would be very ideal for a city of our size and our population density," said Wyszczelski.

The chief says the National Fire Protection Association prefers at least 17 firefighters on the scene of a call. In 2014, the fire department partnered with its neighbors in Highland Park and Detroit for an automatic aid agreement due to limited staffing.

"It's a wonderful relationship. With our partners it allows us to be safer on scene," said Wyszczelski.

Though an increase in staffing is preferred, the chief says he understands what resources are available.

"Everybody wants more manpower. Realistically I wish I could hire more. Budgetarily, I understand the constraints. But you have to adapt, and you have to be prepared to do what you can with what you have," Wyszczelski said.