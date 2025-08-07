Haley Stevens visits modular home manufacturer during her Made in Michigan tour

A Southeast Michigan development company is drawing the attention of Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens as she toured its facility in Romulus Thursday.

The company is now transformed into a modular home manufacturing company that builds entire apartments inside its building.

The facility makes Ginosko Modular a vertically integrated company. By controlling the development, manufacturing and construction, they can focus on keeping roofs over people's heads, not just profit.

"That's what really fuels the construction company, the development company, and modular company," said Ginosko Construction COO Kenne Currie.

Ginosko founder Amin Irving says the company can build about one modular home each day, but their vision is bigger than just single-family residences, as they piece together full apartments out of these units.

"We're very proud of what we've accomplished here, and just to see someone of her nature, of her stature, come and visit us, it means the world to us," Curry said.

It's one of several stops on Stevens' Made in Michigan tour, where she's taking a closer look at the industries that are driving Michigan today.

"Their CEO and founder had a vision; he owns this factory floor. He owns this process. And he's changing people's lives by getting them into rent-affordable housing," said Stevens.

Stevens, who in April announced her candidacy for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, says tariffs on Canada are coming at the cost of companies like this and those who move into their homes.

"It's not cutting a deal for our state. It's only rising prices on Michiganders and hardworking Michigan small businesses," she said.

Former Congressman Mike Rogers announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2026 U.S. Senate race.

A spokesperson for Rogers issued a statement on his behalf on the topic of tariffs.

"The Democrats continue to choose Made in China over Made in America. First, they drove nearly 30,000 jobs out of the state with their high tax, high regulation policies. Then, Michigan Democrats threatened tens of thousands more auto jobs with their electric vehicle mandates. And now, Democrats are opposing no tax on tips, no tax on overtime for 3 million working Michigan families, and bringing business back to the U.S. If we want to build our middle class, we need to build in America."