Gusty storms move into Metro Detroit for Friday night

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather across southeast Michigan for Friday night.

Severe weather outlook for Southeast Michigan on March 6, 2026. CBS News Detroit

This means that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Storms that develop this evening into the overnight hours could produce gusty winds up to around 60 mph, brief heavy rainfall, and possibly small hail, though the overall threat remains limited.

The marginal classification indicates that only a few storms are expected to reach severe limits, and most locations will likely experience ordinary showers or thunderstorms.

The storm threats for Metro Detroit on March 6, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Metro Detroit residents should remain weather aware, as any stronger storm could cause localized tree damage, power outages, or hazardous travel conditions. Severe weather may still linger through Saturday morning and mid-day, as the marginal risk continues for southeast Michigan.

The CBS News Next Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for storms tonight, and will continue to monitor the track along with a big warm up headed our way.

Stay safe, family!