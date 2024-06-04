Michigan company recalling ground black pepper distributed nationwide due to salmonella risk

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan company is recalling its ground black pepper product that was distributed throughout the U.S. because it could be contaminated with salmonella, health officials announced.

UBC Food Distributors in Dearborn is recalling a ground black pepper product under the Baraka brand name. The product comes in 7-ounce plastic containers with an expiration date of January 2026, and it was distributed to retail stores nationwide.

UBC Food Distributors in Dearborn, Michigan has recalled its Baraka Ground Black Pepper product because it might contain salmonella. FDA

The recall came after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development notified the FDA of the contamination after a routine surveillance sample collected by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets tested positive for salmonella in some of the ground pepper packages.

Production has been suspended while the FDA and UBC Food Distributors investigate the cause of the problem.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Healthy people infected with salmonella can experience symptoms that include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the organism can get into the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

People who purchased the recalled ground black pepper product can return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call the company at 313-846-8117, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.