Grosse Pointe teen sentenced in fatal crash that killed 18-year-old passenger

A Grosse Pointe teen was sentenced Friday in connection with a 2023 fatal crash that killed 18-year-old Flynn Mackrell in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Judge Mark McClory sentenced Kiernan Tague, 17, to a blended sentence of 19 to 38 months and imposed a juvenile placement in a Level 2 placement facility, which officials say will be at a residential facility placement. Tague was sentenced to probation but will serve 19 to 38 months if he violates his probation.

Tague, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged in March 2024 with second-degree murder for the Nov. 13, 2023, crash that claimed the life of Mackrell. Police say Tague was driving 105 miles per hour in the area of Ridge Road and Moran Road in Grosse Pointe Farms, where the speed limit was 25 mph, when he lost control and struck a utility pole and a tree.

In February 2025, Tague pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a motor vehicle with an adult designation.

In July 2024, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office received a letter from Mackrell's mother requesting that Tague's mother be charged, alleging that she was negligent regarding her son's driving. At the time, Mackrell's parents compared the case to the Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who became the first parents in the U.S. to be held responsible for their child's actions in a school shooting.

In August 2024, police released a new video showing Tague behind the wheel, driving at almost 140 miles per hour. CBS News Detroit obtained the video along with a detailed report that shows police responded to multiple calls about the teen's alleged violence and speeding. Those police records show Tague's mother was concerned about her son's driving.

Wayne County prosecutors declined to charge the teen's mother in December 2024.

"The evidence in this case will show that the defendant was driving in a residential neighborhood at speeds that rival speeding on our Michigan freeways. Sadly, Mr. Mackrell lost his life as a result. We know that the rules of the road exist for a reason, speed kills. Driving 25 in a residential neighborhood is mandated, not a mere suggestion," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Currently, Tague has been remanded to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility while awaiting his Level 2 placement.