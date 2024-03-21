Grosse Pointe teen charged in 2023 fatal crash that killed 18-year-old

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2023 fatal crash that killed 18-year-old Flynn Mackrell in Grosse Pointe Farms.

The teen, whose name was not released, is being charged as an adult designated, meaning the judge will decide whether he would be sentenced as a juvenile, an adult, or as a juvenile with the option of being sentenced as an adult if he is not rehabilitated.

He received a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

Wayne County prosecutors say on Nov. 17, 2023, the teen was driving at high speed in a residential area near Ridge and Moran roads when he lost control and struck a utility pole and tree.

Mackrell, who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Mackrell and the teen driver were wearing seat belts at the time.

"The evidence in this case will show that the defendant was driving in a residential neighborhood at speeds that rival speeding on our Michigan freeways. Sadly, Mr. Mackrell lost his life as a result. We know that the rules of the road exist for a reason, speed kills. Driving 25 in a residential neighborhood is mandated, not a mere suggestion," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for April 3.