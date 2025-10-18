Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin seeking productive talks from both parties as government shutdown rolls on

The ongoing government shutdown marks one of the longest in American history. As the days pass, leaders say much is at stake.

"All we need are five courageous Democrats with a backbone who aren't afraid to buck their leadership, who are marching them right over a cliff," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-South Dakota, said this week.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, pointed out that thousands of federal workers are not getting paid during this period.

CBS News Detroit spoke to Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan on Friday. She says health care is one of her party's biggest concerns.

Health insurance subsidies expire at the end of the year, which means health care costs could rise.

"People already felt they were paying too much for their health insurance," Slotkin said. "So we need to have a negotiation like adults. We need to be in the same room and not through the media. And then I'm going to start with that fight on health care because it's happening to every one of my constituents."

Slotkin met with community leaders in Southfield, Michigan, on Friday. She's aware that some effects of the shutdown are already hitting the community.

"Other programs like HUD money that was due into this community on October 3rd," she said. "The check hasn't come in to move forward with these programs."

This week, lawmakers tried to advance a Republican spending bill to end the shutdown, but it ultimately failed. Slotkin is hoping conversations can happen quickly between both parties.

"The idea that we would reopen the government, but I have a promise from President Trump that, 'One day in the future, I'll vote on health care.' He hasn't earned my trust on that. But if we had a vote to open the government and extend health care on the same day, I'm open to that," she said.

A PSA by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared in various airports, including Detroit Metro Airport. The video blamed Democrats for the shutdown. Slotkin saw the video while in an airport and said it's a violation of the Hatch Act.

"I understand the Republicans have the White House and Senate; they own everything that is happening right now. But I would expect, at some level, for people who have sworn an oath to the Constitution to actually look up the laws of this nation and adhere to them," she explained.