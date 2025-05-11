Gov. Whitmer addresses viral White House photo during Henry Ford College commencement speech

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responding to a now-viral photo of her in the Oval Office hiding her face behind a folder.

On Saturday, Whitmer delivered the commencement address to graduating students of Henry Ford College in Dearborn. During the speech, she discussed her visit with President Trump at the White House in April.

"A president with whom I have a lot of fraught history and so many differences," Whitmer said.

According to Whitmer, she was supposed to have a private meeting with Mr. Trump to discuss tariffs, April's ice storm in northern Michigan, funding for Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County and preserving the Great Lakes.

"I was invited into the Oval Office at the beginning of a big press conference where the president was to sign several executive orders, orders that I did not agree with and rhetoric with which I vehemently disagree."

Whitmer said she was not happy to be there, and at one point, held up a folder in front of her face. A photo of her actions, captured by a New York Times photographer, has been shared and talked about widely across social media platforms.

She shared a lesson with graduating students regarding the viral response.

"Life happens," Whitmer said. "It was a weird couple of days that followed. A lot of people had a lot of strong opinions about the whole thing, but I've been through enough to know if you can laugh at yourself, own your mistakes and keep going forward, you can get through almost anything."

Whitmer has also delivered a speech while in Washington, outlining bipartisan efforts to grow the economy and boost manufacturing.

Last month, the president reappointed Whitmer to the bipartisan Council of Governors, which reinforces the partnership between federal and state leaders on critical issues.