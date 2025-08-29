Watch CBS News
GM temporarily lays off 360 workers at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly

Joseph Buczek
General Motors will temporarily lay off 360 employees at its Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. 

The automaker confirmed Friday that it will partially shut down production of two shifts, impacting the production of its GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ. The layoffs will begin on Sept. 2 and run until Oct. 6. 

"Factory ZERO is making temporary adjustments to production to align to market dynamics," said company spokesperson Kevin Kelly in a statement. "General Motors updates schedules as part of our standard process of aligning production to manage vehicle inventory. Impacted employees will be placed on a temporary layoff and may be eligible for subpay and benefits in accordance with the GM-UAW national contract."

In April, the automaker temporarily laid off 200 employees at Factory Zero, citing the need to "adjust production to align with market dynamics."

Factory ZERO opened in 1985 and employs about 4,000 workers. It serves as the "launchpad for General Motors' multi-brand all-EV strategy," according to the company's website. The plant produces the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the GMC Sierra Denali, the Cadillac Escalade IQ and the Hummer EV SUV and pickup. 

