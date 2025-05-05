Gladwin County woman wins $300K jackpot on scratch-off ticket

A Gladwin County woman is $300,000 richer after winning the top prize playing the Michigan Lottery's Wild Time Bingo instant game.

The 58-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Murphy USA, located at 900 Joe Mann Boulevard in Midland.

"The Bingo games are my favorite and are the only games I play," said the player in a news release. "I scratched the ticket while I was at home and couldn't believe it when I saw I had won the top prize! I must have checked the ticket over at least a dozen times, and then I took it over to my dad's house to have him look it over and make sure I was reading it right!"

With her winnings, the woman plans to complete home improvements and then save the remainder.

Since the game launched in June 2024, players have won more than $17 million playing Wild Time Bingo. Each $5 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. The Michigan Lottery says more than $6 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including one $300,000 top prize.