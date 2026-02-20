Giraffe calf at Detroit Zoo euthanized after suffering "serious" spinal injury

A baby giraffe at the Detroit Zoo has died after she suffered a spinal injury, zoo officials said on Friday.

Officials say 2-month-old Okidi ran into a habitat viewing panel earlier this week. Animal care and veterinary teams determined that the giraffe calf sustained a vertebral injury, which they described as "serious."

Giraffe calf Okidi was euthanized after the 2-month-old suffered a vertebral injury, the Detroit Zoo announced on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Detroit Zoo

"Given the severity of the injury and poor prognosis, our animal care and veterinary team made the humane but heartbreaking decision to euthanize Okidi. The herd, including her mother, Zara, was given the opportunity to observe Okidi following the procedure, an important step in supporting herd dynamics," the zoo said.

The giraffe was born on Nov. 23, 2025, and was a few days shy of reaching 3 months old.

Zoo officials say they are providing support for the mother, Zara, father, Jabari, and two other giraffes in the herd, Mpenzi and Kivuli.

"Okidi brought joy to so many, and she was deeply loved by those who cared for her each day. We are grateful to our staff for their compassion and expertise, and to our community for holding space with us as we mourn this loss."