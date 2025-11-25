Detroit Zoo welcomes newborn baby giraffe

The Detroit Zoo has announced a new addition to its roster of animals, a newborn baby giraffe.

The baby giraffe was born early Sunday morning, at around 2:30 a.m., but is "already standing strong, nursing well, and hitting all her important early milestones," according to zoo officials.

The calf was born to mother Zara and father Jabari. They are all part of a "close-knit giraffe herd" at the zoo, which also includes female giraffe Kivuli and male Mpenzi.

"This new calf will be a wonderful addition to the family," zoo officials said. "Wild giraffe populations face serious threats, and we're proud that the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo serve as ambassadors for their cousins in the wild."

For the time being, the giraffe exhibit will be closed to the public while Zara bonds with her new calf, whose name will be revealed at a later date.