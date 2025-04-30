Michigan lottery club takes trip to the Upper Peninsula, returns millionaires after winning $2M jackpot

A Genesee County lottery club took a trip to Michigan's Upper Peninsula and returned home millionaires after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's 100X scratch-off ticket.

"My friend has a cabin in the U.P., which we go to often, so we always stop to buy lottery tickets on the way there and on the way home," said the club's representative. "We were on our way home and stopped at the Trout Lake Speedy Mart to get something to drink and grabbed a few Lottery tickets while we were there. I was driving, so the other club member scratched the tickets once we got on the road.

"When I scratched off the prize amount of $2 million, my heart started pounding and I felt like I was having a heart attack," said a club member. "I told my friend we just won $2 million and handed him the ticket. It was unbelievable! You never think you will be the one to win a prize like this, so it feels unreal."

The club purchased the ticket at Trout Lake Speedy Mart, located at 21601 M 123 in Trout Lake.

"Winning a $2 million Lottery prize is incredible, and winning it with your best friend makes it even better!" said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Congratulations to the club on their huge win and on becoming debt-free."

Club members elected to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. With their winnings, club members plan to take a trip to Florida, pay bills and enjoy living debt-free.

Since the game launched in January, players have won more than $37 million playing the 100X instant game. Each $20 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. The Michigan Lottery says more than $65 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including two $1 million prizes.