General Motors invoking 1,140 permanent layoffs at Detroit's Factory Zero

General Motors has scheduled 1,140 employees for permanent layoffs effective Jan. 5 at its Factory Zero site in Detroit.

The list includes hundreds of assembly operators and is "due to production schedule adjustment required to adapt to slower near-term EV adoption," the company said in a notice to state of Michigan officials.

The details of the layoffs were related in a WARN Act notice filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

Company officials told CBS News Detroit on Oct. 30 that the pending layoffs at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center at 2500 East Grand Boulevard involve adjusting plant production to one shift. At the time, a company official explained that the pending layoffs were temporary. But the state document filed Nov. 20 says the layoffs are permanent.

The layoff list includes 1,140 hourly workers – mostly assembly operators, but also some material operators and quality operators.

There was a series of temporary layoffs at Factory Zero earlier in the year.

Factory Zero opened in 1985 and employs about 4,000 workers. It serves as the "launchpad for General Motors' multi-brand all-EV strategy," according to the company's website. The plant produces the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the GMC Sierra Denali, the Cadillac Escalade IQ and the Hummer EV SUV and pickup.

Other recent WARN Act notices issued within the automotive industry include 143 permanent layoffs at Avancez in Hazel Park starting Dec. 5; 133 permanent layoffs at five Detroit locations of Autokinition starting Dec. 5; and 192 permanent layoffs at the Yanfeng production facility in Romulus starting Jan. 5.

