Oakland County automotive plant expecting to lay off 143 workers

About 143 auto industry workers in Oakland County will lose their jobs due to customer order changes at Avancez in Hazel Park, Michigan.

The details of the permanent layoffs were related in a WARN Act notice filed Nov. 7 with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The layoffs will take effect on or shortly after Dec. 5 at the plant at 1430 E. 10 Mile Road.

The company said the reason is "due to the sudden and unexpected cancellation of our primary customer's 2nd shift."

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should they meet the requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

There are 143 employees on Avencez's layoff list, although the company said that number might change depending on transfers or resignations before the layoff. Most of the affected positions are either assembler/sequencer or mobile equipment operator.

Many of the employees are represented by UAW Local 155; "however, there is no contract in place yet and therefore, no direction on bumping rights," the company letter said.