Metro Detroit auto supplier announces 133 layoffs as it closes five locations

An auto supplier plans to permanently close five of its locations in Southeast Michigan, with 133 employees to lose their jobs as a result.

Oakland Stamping LLC, doing business as Autokinition, plans to close its sites at 1100 Woodland Avenue, 1200 Woodland Avenue, 1111 Rosedale Court, 1112 Rosedale Court, and 11500 Oakland Avenue, all in Detroit. The sites and layoff information were detailed in a WARN Act notice filed Oct. 7 with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

The terminations are expected to take place between December 5 and December 19, the company's letter states. The affected positions include production operators, material handlers, quality engineers and supervisors.

Many of the hourly employees listed in the layoff notice are covered by a collective bargaining agreement between Autokinition and United Auto Workers Local 155, the filing states.

Autokinition's website said its automotive components and solutions customers in recent years include Ford, General Motors, Chevrolet and Volvo.