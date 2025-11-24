Global auto supplier to lay off 192 workers at Southeast Michigan plant

A global automotive supplier will permanently close its Romulus, Michigan, production facility, with 192 workers losing their jobs as a result.

Yanfeng will close its Romulus production facility, located at 9800 Inkster Road, with work being moved to other company facilities. A majority of those impacted are assembly and plant operators, material handlers and quality auditors.

The layoffs are expected to take place on or about Jan. 5, 2026.

The layoffs were announced under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as the WARN Act, which requires companies conducting mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department should they meet the requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

"The layoff is necessary due to work being moved from the Romulus site to other Yanfeng facilities," wrote Mary Feltner, Romulus plant human resources manager, in a notice. "If any opportunity to relocate employees presents itself, we will extend such offers at the time they become available."

Yanfeng, which is headquartered in Shanghai, China, has 240 locations in 20 countries, according to its website. The company, which manufactures interior, exterior, safety, seating and cockpit electronic products, has its North American headquarters in Novi.