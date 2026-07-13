Gas prices holding steady in Michigan, AAA's weekly report says

Gas prices in Michigan continue to hover just below $4 a gallon on average, AAA says, the second week in a row this summer for that price point.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gas as of July 13, which is down 1 cent from July 6. The price point is 28 cents less than this time last month; but noticeably higher than last year with a 67-cent difference there.

At just under $4 a gallon, Michigan residents are paying about $59 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

AAA says the most expensive gas price averages on Monday in Michigan were in Ann Arbor ($3.99), Jackson ($3.98) and Metro Detroit ($3.97).

The least expensive gas price averages on Monday in Michigan were in Marquette ($3.79), Flint ($3.91) and Saginaw ($3.92).

Michigan gas prices have been hovering above the national average; even with the state backing off from the usual expensive summer blend fuel requirement for Metro Detroit this summer.

And national gas prices have been rising in recent days. The reason is that oil prices have started to surge after what Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said was a streak of eight weeks of gradual declines.

While the increases are not as fast as what happened during March and April, De Haan said the Sunday evening trading resulted in a 4% increase.

That's "an ominous sign that could bring additional gas and diesel price increases in the week ahead," he said.