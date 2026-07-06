Michigan's average gas prices drop below $4 for the first time since April, AAA says

Michigan's average gas prices have dropped to below $4 for the first time since April, AAA-The Auto Club Group says.

Gas prices are down 14 cents from last week, with Michigan drivers paying an average of $3.96 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 25 cents less than this time last month but still 80 cents more than this time last year even with Michigan backing off from the more expensive summer blend fuel requirement for Metro Detroit for summer 2026.

At the current price point, motorists pay about $59 for a 15-gallon tank of gas.

Metro Detroit's current average is $4.01 per gallon, about 13 cents less than last week's average but still 81 cents more than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($4.05), Metro Detroit ($4.01) and Lansing ($3.97).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Marquette ($3.62), Traverse City ($3.90) and Flint ($3.91).