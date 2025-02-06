Watch CBS News
Sports

Garland's deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer gives Cavaliers 118-115 win over Pistons

/ AP

Drying out and warming up today. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/6/2025
Drying out and warming up today. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/6/2025 02:44

Darius Garland hit a 31-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 118-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers, playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell who missed the game with a shoulder contusion, overcame nine points from Detroit's Cade Cunningham in 11 seconds.

Cunningham made it 112-109 with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, but Garland hit a free throw to make it a two-possession game.

Cunningham made three free throws to pull Detroit within one with 7.3 seconds to go. The Pistons fouled Garland, who made 115-112. Cleveland fouled Cunningham on a 3-point attempt, and he hit all three, tying the game with five seconds left. Garland rushed down the court and hit the winning shot from just inside the center-court logo.

Evan Mobley had 30 points for Cleveland and Garland added 25. Cunningham had 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Cavaliers: Mitchell has missed two other games this season — a 14-point win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 17 and a six-point victory against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 9. He had 31 points on Tuesday night in a 112-105 loss to Boston.

Pistons: Paul Reed was called for a flagrant foul with 10:02 for not allowing Mobley a safe landing place on a 3-point attempt. Mobley hit two of the three free throws and Craig Porter made it a five-point possession and 10-point lead with a 3-pointer.

Cleveland outshot Detroit 43.8% to 34.6% in the third quarter, but the Pistons forced seven turnovers and grabbed six offensive rebounds to outscore the Cavaliers 27-21 in the period.

Mobley hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game and turned it into 20 first-half points. He was 7 of 10 from the floor.

The Cavaliers visit Washington on Friday night. The Pistons stay home for a Friday night visit from Philadelphia.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.