Funeral service set for 2 children who died from apparent hypothermia in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - There are lots of questions surrounding the deaths of Darnell Currie, 9, and his sister A'Millah Currie, 2, after the children died from what police believe was exposure to hypothermia.

In a video news release, Detroit Deputy Mayor Melia Howard said her administration has been working closely with the family to help provide housing and support during this difficult time.

"The city has been deeply involved in coordinating every detail of the visitation and funeral services," Howard said.

Detroit police said the children were living inside a van with their mother and two other siblings for several months. Police said the family was parked inside the Hollywood Casino parking garage when the mother noticed Darnell and A'Millah were unresponsive. The children were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

In light of their unfortunate deaths, the city announced on Tuesday that Howard and housing director Julia Schneider will spend the next two weeks examining the city's process of connecting housing and shelter to those who need it.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the most unfortunate aspect of their deaths is that there are resources and beds available.

Howard said examining the city's process is the focus moving forward.

"The full strength of the administration is behind this effort and my complete attention will be on nothing but this," Howard said on Tuesday.

Visitation is scheduled for Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the New McFall Brothers Funeral Home, 9419 Dexter Ave.

a funeral service is scheduled for Feb, 20 at 11 a.m. at Triumph Church, 2760 E. Grand Blvd.