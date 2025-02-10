Watch CBS News
Two children found dead inside van in Detroit, likely froze to death, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Two children dead after sleeping in van in Detroit
Two children dead after sleeping in van in Detroit 01:39

(CBS DETROIT) - Two children appeared to have frozen to death while sleeping inside a van on Monday in Detroit, according to police.

Detroit police say the children, identified as a 9-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, appeared to be living with family in a van that was parked in a parking structure in the 3900 block of Beaubien. Three other children are listed in stable condition.

Police say at about 1 p.m., the mother noticed the 9-year-old was not breathing and called a friend to take the child to the hospital. Sometime later, the grandmother reported that the 2-year-old was also not breathing and the friend returned to take the child to the hospital, according to police.

Both children were pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

