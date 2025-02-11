Detroit officials to review city services after two children apparently freeze to death in van

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit city officials say they are planning to review services offered to residents after two children are believed to have frozen to death while sleeping in a van.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded at about 1 p.m. Monday when the children's mother discovered that a 9-year-old boy was not breathing. Sometime later, the grandmother also noticed that a 2-year-old girl was not breathing. Both children were taken to the hospital and were pronounced dead. Three other children were in the van and are listed in stable condition as of Monday.

Police believe the family was sleeping in the vehicle that was parked in the Hollywood Casino parking garage on Beaubien and ran out of gas. Interim Police Chief Todd Bettison says the official cause of death is pending, but initial reports suspect hypothermia due to cold temperatures that morning.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the tragedy has officials reexamining the city's ability to provide shelter to those who need it.

"It's a terrible day in Detroit as we deal with the tragic loss of two young people," Duggan said in a news conference on Tuesday. "It's gonna make us rethink everything that we're doing. The heartbreaking part of this is that there were family shelter beds available just a few miles away ... But it brings home the point that having service available doesn't mean that much if residents who need them don't know how to access them."

Duggan said a preliminary report from the housing department showed that the family contacted the city's homeless response team on Nov. 25, 2024, saying they needed a place to stay, but there was no resolution.

"One of the things that is important when you call the homeless services folks is that if it's an emergency situation, we send out one of these outreach workers," Duggan said. "For whatever reason, this wasn't deemed an emergency that caused an outreach worker to visit the family."

Duggan said the call came three weeks before officials opened a family drop-in center ahead of expected low temperatures. However, records show the family did not call back nor did staff reach out for a follow-up. He said Deputy Mayor Melia Howard and Julia Schneider, the director of the Housing and Revitalization Department, will review the services.

"We have to make sure that we do everything possible to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said.

City Councilwoman Mary Waters says she is requesting city employees do more to identify those who may need shelter.

"I am going to be recommending that for all of the parking enforcement people who go out on a regular basis writing tickets for those not parking correctly - I want them to also look for people who may need help," Waters said.

Anyone needing shelter and housing assistance can contact the Detroit Housing Resource Helpline at 866-313-2520 or visit any Detroit police precinct, where officers will assist residents.