Fugitive extradited to Michigan from Georgia on criminal sexual conduct charge

A former Michigan man was extradited to the state from Georgia last week on criminal sexual conduct charges, the attorney general's office announced.

On March 21, 62-year-old James Carter, formerly of Prescott, Michigan, was arraigned in a Hillsdale County court on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes. Carter was extradited to Michigan last week by the U.S. Marshals as part of Operation Survivor Justice.

Carter is accused of sexually assaulting and accosting a minor, along with another victim, in 2008. Officials say Carter was initially charged by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in August 2011.

"Operation Survivor Justice has proven that those who flee criminal allegations cannot evade accountability by crossing state lines," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I am proud to partner with the U.S. Marshals Service and county prosecutors across Michigan on this important work and remain committed to seeing justice delivered for these victims."

Operation Survivor Justice is a partnership with the Michigan Attorney General's Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals to find, arrest, and return to Michigan fugitives with outstanding criminal sexual assault warrants. The attorney general's office says extraditions were funded in 2024 by a $1 million state appropriation.

Carter's bond was set at $100,000. He's back in court on April 2 for a probable cause conference.