Fugitive extradited to Michigan from Georgia to stand trial for criminal sexual conduct

A former Prescott, Michigan, man who was extradited to the state from Georgia in March on criminal sexual conduct charges will stand trial, the attorney general's office announced. 

On Wednesday, James Carter, 62, was bound over for trial in Hillsdale County on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes. 

Carter is accused of sexually assaulting and accosting a minor, along with another victim, in 2008. Authorities say Carter was initially charged by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in August 2011.

The 62-year-old was extradited to Michigan on March 21 as part of Operation Survivor Justice. 

Operation Survivor Justice is a partnership with the Michigan Attorney General's Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals to find, arrest and return to Michigan fugitives with outstanding criminal sexual assault warrants.

"Operation Survivor Justice has proven that those who flee criminal allegations cannot evade accountability by crossing state lines," said Nessel at the time of Carter's arraignment. "I am proud to partner with the U.S. Marshals Service and county prosecutors across Michigan on this important work and remain committed to seeing justice delivered for these victims."

Carter is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 18. 

