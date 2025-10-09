Watch CBS News
Frost advisory issued for most of southeast Michigan again Friday morning

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

Chilly temps begin the day.
Chilly temps begin the day. 02:16

A frost advisory has been issued for Livingston, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties from midnight through 9 a.m. Friday. 

freeze-frost-alerts.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

It won't be quite as chilly Thursday night as it was Wednesday night, but overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s, increasing the potential for frost to develop. We are expecting high clouds to increase through the overnight hours, but they won't be fully over the area until closer to sunrise, increasing the chance of chillier overnight low temperatures. 

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Wayne and Monroe counties are not included in the advisory; however, some areas will see low temperatures in the upper 30s.

forecast-low-temperatures.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Sensitive plants should be covered before sunset to conserve heat. Expect a chilly start to your Friday. 

