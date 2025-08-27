Frontier Airlines adding several scheduled flights for Detroit Metro passengers

Frontier Airlines has announced 20 new routes that include several scheduled flights at Detroit Metro Airport.

The company said in its announcement Tuesday that the new routes also include Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore, Houston, Charlotte and Dallas, with further expansion expected during 2026.

"Frontier is not just about delivering low fares - we've made major enhancements, from product upgrades to the most rewarding loyalty program, and investments in technology and service, as part of The New Frontier," said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines. "As industry capacity adjusts, we want to ensure consumers in those markets continue to have affordable flight options."

The Detroit-specific flights, on schedules that vary from weekly to three times a week, include:

Detroit to and from Fort Lauderdale, starting Nov. 20.

Detroit to and from Houston, starting Nov. 21.

Detroit to and from Miami, starting Nov. 21.

Detroit to Cancun starting Nov. 22.

Detroit to and from Charlotte, starting Nov. 23.

Detroit to and from New Orleans, starting Feb. 12.

Frontier Airlines is headquartered in Denver. Its flights at Detroit Metro are assigned to Evans Terminal, on the north side of the airport.