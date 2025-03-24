Watch CBS News
Fourth suspect arrested in 2023 fatal shooting of Dearborn florist

By
Joseph Buczek
A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2023 murder of a Dearborn, Michigan, florist, police said. 

Dawanne Midgett, 35, of Detroit, is charged with felony murder, felony firearm, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felon in possession and as a habitual fourth offender in the murder of Hassan Salame.

Police say Salame was shot and killed while exiting a restaurant in the 16000 block of Ford Road in September 2023. Three suspects were arrested that same month and are currently awaiting trial. 

"These charges reflect our department's unwavering commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families. We will continue to pursue and hold accountable those responsible for violent crimes in our city," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a news release. "I want to commend our investigative team for their dedication and countless hours of work to ensure every suspect in this case was brought to justice."  

A trial for the other defendants, Devon Travon Green, Lindsay Thurmond and Quenton Goston, originally scheduled for March, has now been adjourned pending the outcome of Midgett's court proceedings.

Midgett was arraigned on March 21 and remanded to jail. He is back in court for a probable cause conference on April 2. 

