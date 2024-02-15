Beloved Dearborn florist Hassan Salami honored on Valentine's Day months after murder

(CBS DETROIT) - At the corner of Shaefer and Paul Avenue in Dearborn, love has always been in bloom at Lamas Florist.

For years, Hassan Salami, with his infectious smile and boundless love for people, was the heart and soul of the shop.

"Hassan was amazing, a people person," shares his cousin, Hassan Awada. "His smile, just to talk to him. He was patient. He didn't know how to say no. Always wanted to make the customer happy."

This Valentine's Day, however, marks a poignant first for his family as they navigate the holiday without him following his tragic death five months ago.

"It's sad. It just doesn't feel the same without Hassan," Awada says.

But this year, Salami's absence looms large, especially for his mother, Zeinab Salami.

"We think about him every day, every minute," Zeinab said while holding back tears. "He is my world."

The 29-year-old florist's life was cut short in a robbery gone wrong outside of a Dearborn restaurant on Sept.19, 2023. He was reportedly shot and killed just minutes after having dinner with, at the time, his soon-to-be fiance, Zeinab Makki.

"He was definitely taken too soon from us. We are definitely at a loss for words," Makki says.

Despite the pain, Hassan's spirit lives on in the shop he cherished. His family surrounds themselves with memories of him, filling the walls with his pictures and wearing necklaces and buttons bearing his name. Each arrangement they craft is a tribute to his passion and skill, infused with the love he poured into every bloom.

Hussein Hammoud says it is refreshing to see Hassan Salmi's legacy continue.

"I see them wearing necklaces, and it's so nice to see them keeping his legacy alive in the shop. It's like he is here," Hammoud says.

As Valentine's Day unfolds, the Salami family carries on their tradition of spreading love, keeping Hassan's memory alive with every petal they arrange. Yet, amidst the hustle and bustle of the shop, Zeinab's longing for her son lingers.

"I wish him the best, and I hope he is in a better place," she reflects. "He is with us and always with us."