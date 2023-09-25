Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Dearborn florist

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police arrested a third suspect Saturday in connection to a shooting that killed a local florist last week.

The suspect's identity was not released, but police say the person was at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport getting ready to board a flight leaving the state when they arrested them.

Last week, Lindsay Thurmond, 27, of Detroit, and Quenton Goston, 29, of Melvindale, were charged with felony murder and first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting. They were arraigned and remanded to jail.

Lindsay Thurmond (left) and Quenton Goston have been charged in the death of Dearborn florist Hassan Salami. Dearborn Police Department

A probable cause conference is set for Sept. 29.

Thurmond and Goston are accused of robbing and killing Hassan Salami, 29, of Dearborn Heights, owner of Lama's Florist.

The incident happened in the 16350 block of Ford Road, outside a restaurant in a shopping center area.

When officers arrived, they found Salami on the ground with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Dearborn police say they will release more updates as they are made available.

"Senseless tragedies such as this leave indelible marks on families and entire communities," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "As we mourn as a city, we hope that today's arrest may bring some solace to the loved ones of the victim."