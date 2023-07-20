Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to stealing more than $1 million in road funds

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Wayne County employee pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1.7 million in county funds, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Federal officials say between January 2019 and August 2021, John Gibson, 54, of Detroit, worked for the Wayne County Roads Division as a foreman for the Bridge Unit when he and manager Kevin Gunn used taxpayer funds to purchase generators and other power equipment to sell for personal profit. The county never provided or used the equipment.

Gunn pleaded guilty in January and is awaiting sentencing.

The two men solicited vendors on behalf of the county and submitted invoices that the vendors falsified, stating they were authorized to sell the items to the county under their contracts, according to a press release. After approval, the department paid each vendor with taxpayer funds.

Gibson then took the equipment and resold them.

An investigation revealed the vendors purchased 596 generators and other equipment, such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, and backpack blowers.

Authorities arrested both men in May 2022.

"Today's guilty plea is the culmination of months of collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. We thank Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy for her uncompromising efforts to seek justice for the hardworking taxpayers of Wayne County as we work together to root out corruption at all levels of government," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a statement.