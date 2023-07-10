Former U.S. Attorney discusses case of man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - Matthew Schneider, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, discusses the case of Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Wynter Cole Smith.

Trice is accused of kidnapping and killing Smith and stabbing her mother.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning.